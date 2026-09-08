Protesters call for Columbia University to reopen campus to community as gates remain locked

Back in 2023, Columbia University closed its gates, restricting access to its campus after on-campus protests surrounding the Israel-Hamas war.

Three years later, that policy has frustrated neighbors and local leaders.

Now, with a new university president promising to create more access to the campus in some ways, the pressure is on to open those gates once again.

With a literal lock and chain on the gates for nearly three years, the closed Columbia campus has become a growing source of tension between the university and the community around it.

Students and local leaders organized a rally to reopen the campus on the first day of classes Tuesday.

"These gates represent more than just access. It's about democracy," State Sen. Cordell Cleare said.

"I've had enough of the excuses," Assemblyman Jordan Wright said.

The gates closed back in 2023 at the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. Columbia has kept restricting access ever since.

Those in favor of reopening the gates say closing them has not only been unfair, it has been illegal.

The campus stretches several blocks between Broadway and Amsterdam avenues, forcing people without a Columbia ID to walk around.

"We know what needs to be done. We know how it's affecting the community," said Victor Edwards, chairperson of Manhattan Community Board 9.

Students see both sides.

"Both pros and cons to it," student Sarah Suci said.

"I do feel safer ... but I do understand that it should be open to the New York community," student Anna Avvad said.

"There's no reason that we should be cut off from the livelihood," student Esther Gold added.

Jennifer L. Mnookin, the new university president, said in a letter to the Columbia community Monday that she plans on taking three initial steps intended to move Columbia toward increasing access to the campus, including setting up a campus access advisory committee, expanding campus guest access, and installing new service kiosks at the 116th Street entrance.

"Reopening our gates responsibly will require us to learn from our recent experience, assess risks, listen to different perspectives, and be willing to adjust as circumstances change," Mnookin wrote, in part.

The university president also stressed that the first three steps are not the final word on campus access, nor a substitute for the more fundamental work ahead.

New York City Councilmember Shaun Abreu said the school needs to act faster.

"We've seen the conditions for over a century, that keeping the campus open is safe," he said.