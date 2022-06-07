Watch CBS News
Politics

Mayor Eric Adams receives poor ratings for New York City residents, Siena poll shows

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York bracing for possible overturning of gun-carry law by Supreme Court
New York bracing for possible overturning of gun-carry law by Supreme Court 02:39

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is getting low marks from New York City residents, according to a new poll. 

Siena College Research Institute called 1,000 New Yorkers for the study. 

Twenty-nine percent say Adams is doing an excellent or good job, but 64% rate his performance as fair or poor. 

On safety, 70% of city residents say they feel less safe now than before the pandemic. Most are also concerned they could be the victim of a crime. 

However, 76% say they are satisfied with the quality of life in their neighborhood. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 11:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.