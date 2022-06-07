Mayor Eric Adams receives poor ratings for New York City residents, Siena poll shows

New York bracing for possible overturning of gun-carry law by Supreme Court

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is getting low marks from New York City residents, according to a new poll.

Siena College Research Institute called 1,000 New Yorkers for the study.

Twenty-nine percent say Adams is doing an excellent or good job, but 64% rate his performance as fair or poor.

On safety, 70% of city residents say they feel less safe now than before the pandemic. Most are also concerned they could be the victim of a crime.

However, 76% say they are satisfied with the quality of life in their neighborhood.