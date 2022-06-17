Mayor Eric Adams expected to make announcement about LGBTQ+ social services
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is scheduled to make an announcement Friday, as New York City continues to celebrate Pride Month.
He is expected to speak about LGBTQ+ social services.
The announcement will take place at Destination Tomorrow, a nonprofit that provides health care, education and career services to members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Watch live at 10 a.m. on CBS News New York.
