Mayor Eric Adams releases statement addressing men denied beds at Manhattan intake facility

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams released a statement Wednesday on the ongoing surge of asylum seekers arriving in New York City and a recent group which was initially denied shelter beds earlier this week.

The statement reads:

"In the last few months, we have experienced an unprecedented surge of asylum seekers arriving from the southern border. Since May, this administration, on its own, has safely and efficiently provided shelter, health care, education, and a host of other services to more than 11,000 people predominantly from Central and South America who are seeking a better life. This is a remarkable achievement that has required - and will continue to require — the efforts of our entire team, and has become a reality that no city official, advocate, or court ever could have contemplated.

"In this new and unforeseen reality, where we expect thousands more to arrive every week going forward, the city's system is nearing its breaking point. As a result, the city's prior practices, which never contemplated the bussing of thousands of people into New York City, must be reassessed. While some may want to use these extraordinary circumstances as an opportunity to play an unproductive game of gotcha, we remain focused on supporting each of these individuals and families who need our city's help.

"The approximately 60 men reported on from Monday night arrived with a group of several hundred others and were provided shelter early the next day as we immediately informed relevant stakeholders. We will continue to work every day with those who want to partner on this vital work to provide these individuals with the shelter and services they so desperately need."