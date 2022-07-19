Manhattan DA's office dropping charges against Jose Alba, bodega worker accused of murder

Bodega workers ask Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg to drop murder charges in deadly stabbing

NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office announced Tuesday it is dismissing charges against a Hamilton Heights bodega worker accused of murder.

The announcement came after weeks of protest over Jose Alba's arrest.

Alba claimed self defense from day one, and Tuesday the DA said he could not prove otherwise.

Alba, 61, was charged with second degree murder after stabbing Austin Simon, 37, behind the counter of Blue Moon convenience store in Hamilton Heights on July 1.

Surveillance video shows Simon shoving and grabbing the clerk by the collar before Alba takes out a box-cutter.

In an exclusive interview with CBS2, Alba explained through a translator that Simon's girlfriend had a knife and stabbed him.

"He was put in a position where, he couldn't tell how it was gonna end. He was just defending his life," Alba's translator said.

New information in the motion to dismiss says the argument started when Simon's girlfriend couldn't pay for a snack her daughter wanted. Alba allegedly grabbed the snack from the child's hand. Simon later returned, demanding an apology, which sparked the confrontation.

Tuesday, the DA's office said prosecutors did not have sufficient evidence to prove Simon's death was a homicide, and are dropping the charges.

Bodega workers and more came out in support of Alba, asking Bragg to drop charges.