Mayor Adams: Fired NYC workers can get their jobs back if they get vaccinated

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City workers who were fired because they were unvaccinated now have a chance to get their jobs back, sources confirm to CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer.   

Former employees received a memo Friday saying they can return to work if they become fully vaccinated. 

They have until June 30 to get their first dose, and need to make arrangements for their second dose by August 15.

Several workers protested the vaccine mandate put in place by the de Blasio administration. In February, more than 1,400 lost their jobs for refusing to comply. 

First published on June 20, 2022 / 10:37 AM

