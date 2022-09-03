Rare mauve stinger jellyfish spotted at Jersey Shore

MANASQUAN, N.J. -- Some rare purple jellyfish have been spotted at the Jersey Shore.

A beach-goer snapped photos and video of the mauve stinger in Manasquan on Monday.

The jellyfish has a globe-shaped umbrella covered in orange-brown warts. Its long, thin tentacles hang down from around the bell, reaching up to 9 feet.

They can glow brightly at night if disturbed.

If you spot them, don't get too close. Wildlife experts say this species can pack a powerful sting.