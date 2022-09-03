Watch CBS News
Local News

Rare mauve stinger jellyfish spotted at Jersey Shore

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rare mauve stinger jellyfish spotted along Jersey Shore
Rare mauve stinger jellyfish spotted along Jersey Shore 00:48

MANASQUAN, N.J. -- Some rare purple jellyfish have been spotted at the Jersey Shore.

A beach-goer snapped photos and video of the mauve stinger in Manasquan on Monday.

The jellyfish has a globe-shaped umbrella covered in orange-brown warts. Its long, thin tentacles hang down from around the bell, reaching up to 9 feet.

They can glow brightly at night if disturbed.

If you spot them, don't get too close. Wildlife experts say this species can pack a powerful sting.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 8:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.