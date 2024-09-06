Firefighting group "gonna burn a building down" by taking calls away from 911, New York fire official says

RAMAPO, N.Y. -- Matzelei Aish, a new volunteer fire safety group taking emergency calls in Rockland County, New York's orthodox community, is worrying county leaders.

Monsey was already home to a well-regarded volunteer fire company, Brewer Engine 1, whose members train at the Rockland Fire Center.

The new group's volunteers lack training, equipment and experience, officials say.

"If somebody shows up and takes command, control of a fire scene and they don't know what they're doing, or they're not legitimate, that's a problem," said Rockland County Executive Ed Day.

Matzelei Aish members receive basic training at a facility in New Jersey, Day said, and the group recently bought a truck.

Video shows them responding to fires and one volunteer getting turned away after arriving with a fire extinguisher, the county said.

"They're gonna burn a building down, someone's gonna die"

Rockland Fire Coordinator Chris Kear said the group is asking community members to call a non-emergency number to report fires.

"They're gonna get to a fire one day, it's gonna be beyond their control. They're gonna get in a situation where maybe they can't control something that's small and it grows larger. They're gonna get hurt, they're gonna burn a building down, someone's gonna die," Kear said.

A leader of Matzelei Aish told us members know their limits and won't get in the way of Monsey firefighters.

Some in the community believe a religious dispute is playing a role.

"They claim that there was some desecration of Sabbath going on within the fire department," one man said.

Rockland County officials said they're concerned Matzelei Aish is doing more harm than good, whatever the motivation, and urged all residents to call 911 for fire emergencies.