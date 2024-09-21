Police fatally shoot man in Massapequa after chase from NYC to Long Island, official says

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- Police fatally shot a man on Long Island after he led officers on a chase that started in New York City and left several injured, authorities said.

Late Friday night in Queens, NYPD officers tried pulling the man over. But he sped away and continued evading police until he was stopped in Massapequa, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Driver "tried to ram" NYPD officers while fleeing

The man "tried to ram" two NYPD officers as he fled, and ultimately injured officers and a civilian during the pursuit, Ryder said at a news conference Saturday.

"NYPD put the notification over the air that they were heading towards Nassau County. We engaged with that vehicle somewhere in the area of Merrick on Sunrise Highway. At that time, the officers had boxed in the individual. The individual decided he was not going to stop. He ran through, took off two of our police cars, two of our officers they attempted to run over. They dove out of the way and that vehicle took off again," Ryder said.

The chase continued as the driver headed further down Sunrise Highway.

"It rammed another police car on Sunrise Highway, then it jumped and went the wrong way on Sunrise Highway, then it came back into the lane and it struck a civilian car. That civilian is in the hospital being treated right now," Ryder said.

Man refused to comply with officers before fatal shooting, police say

The man got to Hicksville Road and Sunrise Highway in Massapequa, where Ryder said officers tried to take him into custody.

"Officers got out of their car to take control and arrest the individual. That individual did not comply. There was a shooting that occurred and that individual died," said Ryder.

Police said they were waiting to inform the man's family before releasing his name to the public.

Two NYPD officers were injured. Five Nassau County officers were taken to the hospital; three suffered minor injuries, we're told.

The New York Attorney General's office is investigating the police-involved shooting, which is standard.