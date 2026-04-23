Driver in video of Queens car meetup arrested, charged with riot after Maspeth chaos, NYPD says

The NYPD has made an arrest after this weekend's fiery and chaotic car meetup in Queens.

It took place around 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Eliot Avenue and 69th Street in Maspeth.

Video from the scene showed cars with revving engines, spinning around and tires screeching. Participants set a ring of fire alight in the street.

"I'm surprised nobody got killed," one Maspeth resident said.

NYPD announces arrest

The NYPD previously said it had seized two cars and was searching for eight suspects in the wake of the event.

Thursday, police announced an arrest.

Asil Assaidi, 22, of the Bronx, has been charged with reckless endangerment, riot, criminal mischief, unlawful assembly, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operator, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

This is Asil Assaidi, who the NYPD arrested and charged for his role in Saturday’s dangerous car meet-up.



This type of chaos has no place in our city, and we'll continue to crackdown on anyone who engages in this reckless behavior. pic.twitter.com/QzfqHTAg0s — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 23, 2026

The NYPD posted video it says shows Assaidi behind the wheel of a vehicle at the car meet.

"This type of chaos has no place in our city, and we'll continue to crack down on anyone who engages in this reckless behavior," the NYPD wrote on social media.

The NYPD previously released images of the eight people it was seeking. Seven remain outstanding.

The department says it has an aggressive plan for addressing car meetups, and that it has shut down more than 60 "ride-outs" so far this year, and made at least 42 arrests and seized 62 cars.