2 vehicles seized after fiery Maspeth, Queens, car meetup as NYPD searches for 8 suspects

The NYPD has seized two of the vehicles it says were involved in a chaotic and fiery car meetup over the weekend in Queens.

Participants in the event broke the windshield of a police car, the NYPD said.

No one was injured, however.

"I'm surprised nobody got killed"

It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday. Residents were outraged watching cars make a literal ring of fire near two gas stations, followed by plumes of black smoke at the intersection of Eliot Avenue and 69th Street in Maspeth.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured drivers revving the engines and the sound of tires screeching, along with the ring of fire.

"I'm surprised nobody got killed. Those kids was running between the cars," one Maspeth resident said.

"Scary to see that," said another.

Search for 8 suspects

At least eight people are being sought for reckless endangerment for the event, which included drag racing.

A massive drag racing street takeover in Maspeth, Queens, on April 18, 2026, has prompted an NYPD investigation. New York City Councilmember Phil Wong

New York City Councilmember Phil Wong said Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told him in a private meeting Tuesday two of the vehicles have been impounded. Wong also claimed Tisch said an NYPD task force to address the issue was responding to a different car meetup that night.

"Only one car responded, which is not enough. And then you cannot stop anybody with a crowd of 100 cars with one patrol car," Wong said. "It ended up people jumping on top and broke the windshield. There were no arrests."

Arrests made in separate car meetup, NYPD says

The NYPD said it made multiple arrests in that other car meetup, and that officers responded to the scene in Wong's district within one minute of receiving 911 calls. They immediately began dispersing the gathering, the NYPD said.

"There should be individual accountability, but it could have a big deterrence effect if these cars are immediately towed," City Council Public Safety Committee Chair Oswald Feliz said.

Wong said his meeting with Tisch was "productive," and that he and the commissioner spoke about increasing patrols.

"We have resources, and we have the technology, including drones, so that we won't have to engage in high speed chases," Wong said.

Dozens of car meetups broken up

The NYPD said it "has long had an aggressive plan to deter and stop car meetups."

So far in 2026, the NYPD says it has responded to and shut down 61 "ride-outs," resulting in 51 arrests so far, 62 car seizures and 418 summonses.