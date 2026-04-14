Woman suspected of setting fires at 3 Queens businesses, including blaze that destroyed Chinese restaurant

A woman is suspected of setting fires at three separate establishments in one part of Maspeth, Queens, on Monday night.

One blaze was at a Chinese restaurant with people living above it, police said.

Video shows woman trying to light flags on fire

The fires broke out on Flushing Avenue and Grand Avenue just after 9 p.m.

Police said a woman was caught on camera trying to light two American flags on fire in front of the D'Angelo Funeral Home. They believe minutes earlier, she also set a fire that destroyed 888 Kitchen, a Chinese restaurant only yards away.

They also believe she lit a Jewish flag on fire in front of the Maspeth Jewish Center and destroyed a door by throwing bricks at it.

She was apprehended soon after. Police said she was not carrying any identification when they took her into custody.

Police are still investigating, but building owner Anthony Palmero said she also caused damage to his building on Grand Avenue.

"Came here about 9:30 at night and threw a brick through our window," he said.

Charges are still pending. At this time, police do not believe this was a hate crime targeting either the Asian or Jewish establishments.

A woman is suspected of setting fires at three separate establishments on one stretch of Maspeth, Queens, on April 13, 2026. CBS News New York

Residents displaced by fire

Cellphone video captures the moment flames tore through the Chinese restaurant.

"I was very scared. I have never seen anything this wild," witness Evan Echols said.

Michael Marco, his wife, and their 3-year-old daughter lived in one of the apartments above the restaurant. All their belongings were destroyed, but they say they're lucky to be alive.

Everyone in the building made it out safely, but their friend, a 27-year-old woman, had to jump through a window on the second floor to escape the flames, injuring one of her legs.

"They see the fire is coming, and they [jump] off," Marco said.

In a statement, City Council Member Phil Wong said, "I was on scene last night with a member of my staff as these incidents unfolded, and I appreciate the response of the 104 Precinct in apprehending the individual involved. Incidents like this underscore the need for a stronger police presence in our neighborhoods and a serious, coordinated approach to addressing individuals who are emotionally disturbed and living on our streets. We have to ensure our communities are safe while also making sure those in crisis get the intervention and support they need."

The investigation is ongoing.