Mario Santillana, 73, speaks out after violent assault, robbery: "No one came to help me"

NEW YORK - A Brooklyn man was beaten and robbed in his own apartment building.

Police are searching for the suspect.

Mario Santillana has bruises and cuts to his head and arms after he was attacked inside his own apartment building. The 73-year-old was on his way home with groceries to cook a Mother's Day dinner for his wife.

Santillana said his attacker put him in a chokehold and threw him to the floor.

Surveillance video shows the suspect slipping in behind Santillana as he entered his building on Hooper Street and South 4th Street Sunday afternoon. The video shows the masked intruder following Santillana up the stairs where he suddenly put the victim in a chokehold, threw him to the ground, punched him in the head and robbed him.

"I screamed very hard, 'help me, help me,'" Santillana said. "No one came to help me."

Santillana said the suspect went through his pockets, stealing his wallet with a debit card and $60 inside. But he refuses to be intimidated, and has filed a report with police.

He's also still preparing that dinner celebration for his wife.

"My wife, my kids, grateful to God I'm OK. I had a bad experience, but I'm alive," Santillana said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.