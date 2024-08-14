Mario Cuomo Bridge reopens after truck spills gravel onto roadway

NEW YORK -- A crash on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge caused major delays for the Wednesday morning commute.

Chopper 2 was over the scene, where a truck overturned and spilled gravel onto the roadway.

Crews removed the truck around 8 a.m., and all lanes reopened a short time later.

Chopper 2 Wednesday morning Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the NYC area this morning, including a crash that has traffic backed up around the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

At one point, three eastbound lanes were closed on the bridge, and traffic was backed up for at least seven miles past the Palisades Parkway.

Unfortunately, there weren't many alternatives for drivers heading into Westchester County from Rockland County.

The bridge, formally known as the Tappan Zee Bridge, spans about three miles over the Hudson River, connecting Tarrytown in Westchester to South Nyack in Rockland.

