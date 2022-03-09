Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: Red Alert issued for snow, rain on Wednesday

By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

First Alert Forecast: CBS2 3/8 Nightly Weather at 11PM 03:29

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for much of the day Wednesday due to snow and rain.

We're on track for about 10-12 hours of off-and-on wet snow and rain starting between 5-7 a.m. Temps will be cold enough in the northern portions of the area for some to stay all snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Litchenfield County in Connecticut, western Passaic and Sussex counties in New Jersey, and Orange and western Ulster counties. Those areas could see 2-4 inches of snow, with 3-5 inches of heavy, wet snow in the Catskills.

TIMELINE
5-7 a.m. -- Snow and rain develops.
7-11 a.m. -- Wet snow and rain expands, moderate bouts. Some heavier bouts of snow north of Route 287.
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Steady wet snow and rain. NYC looks to be the rain/snow cutoff.
4-7 p.m. -- The system pushes northeast and precipitation tapers off.
7-9 p.m. -- Last flakes.

Any snowfall we get will mainly stick to grassy surfaces and untreated roads. The temps are above freezing near the surface, so that will melt a lot of the snow upon or just prior to impact. Expect big wet flakes!

The good news is Thursday and Friday are both around 50, so the snow will not stick around.

Saturday, however, there is a Yellow Alert as another system passes the area, potentially bringing snow late in the day.

First published on March 9, 2022 / 12:03 AM

