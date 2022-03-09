First Alert Weather: Red Alert issued for snow, rain on Wednesday

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for much of the day Wednesday due to snow and rain.

CBS2

We're on track for about 10-12 hours of off-and-on wet snow and rain starting between 5-7 a.m. Temps will be cold enough in the northern portions of the area for some to stay all snow.

CBS2

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Litchenfield County in Connecticut, western Passaic and Sussex counties in New Jersey, and Orange and western Ulster counties. Those areas could see 2-4 inches of snow, with 3-5 inches of heavy, wet snow in the Catskills.

CBS2

TIMELINE

5-7 a.m. -- Snow and rain develops.

7-11 a.m. -- Wet snow and rain expands, moderate bouts. Some heavier bouts of snow north of Route 287.

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Steady wet snow and rain. NYC looks to be the rain/snow cutoff.

4-7 p.m. -- The system pushes northeast and precipitation tapers off.

7-9 p.m. -- Last flakes.

CBS2

Any snowfall we get will mainly stick to grassy surfaces and untreated roads. The temps are above freezing near the surface, so that will melt a lot of the snow upon or just prior to impact. Expect big wet flakes!

CBS2

The good news is Thursday and Friday are both around 50, so the snow will not stick around.

Saturday, however, there is a Yellow Alert as another system passes the area, potentially bringing snow late in the day.