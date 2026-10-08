Marble Hill ICE shooting sparks protest outside NYC hospital

Immigration advocates protested outside NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital after the Department of Homeland Security said an ICE agent shot a male in New York City's Marble Hill neighborhood on Thursday.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. near West 225th Street and Marble Hill Avenue.

One witness described scenes of panic, telling CBS News New York that she saw an ICE agent running down the street with a gun.

Officials said a 5-year-old child was inside the vehicle when the shooting occurred.

"The 5-year-old boy was screaming for his father, yelling, 'Why are you guys killing my father?' The man had nothing in his pockets and nothing in his hands," witness Cynthia Michelle said.

Thursday night, protesters were seen blocking and banging on patrol vehicles outside the hospital.

The NYPD erected barriers outside the hospital in an effort to disperse the crowd. The NYPD said the department was not involved in the shooting.

Protesters said the shooting has intensified fear and anxiety within immigrant communities.

"Horror. It really is completely evil and inhumane to shoot someone through their car," a protester told CBS News New York's Adi Guajardo.

Several elected officials reacted to the shooting, including Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

"Our thoughts are with the injured New Yorker and his family tonight. We are praying for his recovery," Mamdani said.

"I am deeply concerned by reports of a shooting involving ICE agents in Marble Hill this afternoon," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Federal authorities must provide us with a fully transparent account of what took place without delay.

"Today, it is clear that this community is under attack," Assemblymember Manny De Los Santos said.

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal also criticized ICE, saying the agency's actions have heightened fear in the neighborhood.

"I am deeply concerned by reports of a shooting involving ICE agents in Marble Hill this afternoon. Federal authorities must provide us with a fully transparent account of what took place without delay. I recognize the immense fear that ICE's actions have caused immigrant New Yorkers, and I'm deeply worried about the additional anxiety and uncertainty this incident may bring to communities across our city as we await answers," New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin posted on social media.

In a statement to CBS News New York, DHS said ICE officers immediately rendered aid to the injured male.

DHS also alleged the male has ties to the Trinitarios gang and a prior arrest history.