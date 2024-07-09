Father and son arrested for setting off explosion in N.J. park over July 4th weekend

MANVILLE, N.J. -- Police say a father and son have been arrested for setting off an explosion that seriously hurt a man during a July 4th weekend block party in New Jersey.

Thomas Kaiser, 60, and Erich Kaiser, 28, are both accused of setting off a signal cannon in Manville on Saturday. The explosive sent damaging shrapnel flying throughout Cooper Street Park.

They are each charged with aggravated assault, possession of an explosive device, and criminal mischief.

"To set it off in a park filled with people ... there's something wrong with somebody that does something like that," neighbor Dayne Camacho said.

Thomas Kaiser, has run into legal trouble with explosive devices before. Monmouth County prosecutors say back in 2019, he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of prohibited weapons. He was sentenced to a year of probation.

Manville police say their investigation is still ongoing and are asking anyone in the neighborhood with more information about what happened on Saturday to contact their tip line.

Community quickly reacted to help injured man

Families are seen on the video footage celebrating during the holiday party when someone in the distance lights a device and then runs away prior to the explosion. Neighbors said the community quickly reacted when they realized someone was struck.

"Getting blankets, me ripping in and out the house, everybody just trying to help. That's what a community is for," Shamil Dixon said.

Kyra Runowicz is close friends with the 34-year-old victim who was struck during the explosion and suffered severe injuries to his abdomen. She said she is relieved the suspects were arrested, but disappointed in the charges.

"What he went through and is still pulling through is basically a miracle," Runowicz said. "I'd like to see more of a result that is more beneficial for my friend and get him the justice that he needs. If it wasn't for the trauma nurse, the community coming together, our friend would not be here."