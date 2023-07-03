Manhunt on for escaped prisoner Isaiah Felix in New Jersey

NEW YORK -- Police say they're searching for an escaped prisoner.

Investigators say Isaiah Felix, 20, was being transported to the Passaic County Jail early Monday morning when he ran off.

They searched for hours near Grand and Mills streets in Paterson, but say he's still on the loose.

Police say Felix has ties to Clifton and Passaic, and was last seen wearing yellow crocs.

Felix had been arrested on Sunday in Clifton for charges stemming from a burglary and the kidnapping of a family member.

Anyone with information related to his whereabouts is urged to contact the Clifton Police Department at 973-470-5911. Callers can remain anonymous.