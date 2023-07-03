Watch CBS News
Local News

Manhunt on for escaped prisoner Isaiah Felix in New Jersey

By Jeff Capellini

/ CBS New York

Police searching for escaped prisoner Isaiah Felix
Police searching for escaped prisoner Isaiah Felix 00:25

NEW YORK -- Police say they're searching for an escaped prisoner.

Investigators say Isaiah Felix, 20, was being transported to the Passaic County Jail early Monday morning when he ran off.

They searched for hours near Grand and Mills streets in Paterson, but say he's still on the loose.

Police say Felix has ties to Clifton and Passaic, and was last seen wearing yellow crocs.

Felix had been arrested on Sunday in Clifton for charges stemming from a burglary and the kidnapping of a family member.

Anyone with information related to his whereabouts is urged to contact the Clifton Police Department at 973-470-5911. Callers can remain anonymous.

First published on July 3, 2023 / 6:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.