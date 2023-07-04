Escaped prisoner Isaiah Felix back in custody in New Jersey

CLIFTON, N.J. -- Police say an escaped prisoner has turned himself in.

Investigators said Isaiah Felix, 20, was being transported to the Passaic County Jail early Monday morning when he ran off.

They searched for hours near Grand and Mills streets in Paterson.

Clifton Police said Tuesday that Felix turned himself in to the Paterson Police Department late Monday night.

Felix had been arrested on Sunday in Clifton for charges stemming from a burglary and the kidnapping of a family member.

He's being held now at Passaic County Jail on his original charge and a new escape charge.