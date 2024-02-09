Manhunt for suspect who opened fire in Times Square, injuring tourist

NEW YORK -- One person was released from police custody Friday as the investigation continues into a shooting inside of a sporting goods store in busy Times Square Thursday night.

The person was released after investigators determined he had nothing to do with the incident.

The search continues for two others, including the gunman who opened fire at least twice in the area.

There are still no sightings of the shooting suspect. Police say he is armed and dangerous, and wanted for attempted murder.

Times Square looked much calmer Friday morning following Thursday night's chaotic scene, when shots rang out inside the JD Sports store on 42nd and Broadway.

Police say the person seen in photos released by the NYPD, wearing all white, was caught shoplifting with two other individuals before attempting to leave the store.

A security guard stopped them at the door before the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the guard, but the bullets missed and ended up striking a woman visiting from Brazil.

This is the individual who displayed a firearm and shot at security, striking an innocent bystander. While fleeing, he also fired at an NYPD Police Officer. There is a reward of up to $10,000. Any info, DM or call @NYPDTips at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential. https://t.co/y76hYbZIVQ pic.twitter.com/vhIrm9hFB8 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 9, 2024

"No, I don't feel that safe. How could you feel safe?" Kazi Meursaed said.

Meursaed, who owns a tourist shop nearby, said he heard the gunfire ring out.

"I hear two or three shots, and people run away scared," he said.

The chaos didn't stop there. Police said the men took off, including the suspected shooter, who was seen on 47th Street and Sixth Avenue where he fired the gun again, this time at responding officers. They were not hit.

"The perpetrator runs into the subway on 46th and 6th where we have video of him going on tracks. Then he comes back out of the subway," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

One man was apprehended shortly after, but was released overnight after police said he wasn't involved in the shootings.

Meanwhile, the NYPD said they're checking cameras in the area to try and track the suspect down.

There's a $13,500 reward for information that leads to the gunman.

As for the victim, she was taken to the hospital and expected to be OK.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.