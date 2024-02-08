Times Square shooting leaves at least 1 injured

NEW YORK -- A shooting in Times Square left at least one person injured Thursday.

Police confirm there was a shooting at 7 p.m. at 42nd Street and Broadway and one person was injured.

The NYPD has asked people to avoid the area. People are also asked to avoid Sixth Avenue between 47th and 51st streets.

Due to a police investigation avoid the area surrounding 47th street to 51st Street on 6th Avenue and 42nd and Broadway in Manhattan. Expect a police presence in Times Square and residual traffic delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/t0OuGi1F7y — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 9, 2024

