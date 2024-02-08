Watch CBS News
Times Square shooting leaves at least 1 injured

NEW YORK -- A shooting in Times Square left at least one person injured Thursday.

Police confirm there was a shooting at 7 p.m. at 42nd Street and Broadway and one person was injured.

The NYPD has asked people to avoid the area. People are also asked to avoid Sixth Avenue between 47th and 51st streets.

First published on February 8, 2024 / 7:51 PM EST

