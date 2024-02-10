15-year-old Times Square shooting suspect charged with attempted murder as adult

NEW YORK -- The teenager arrested for a shooting that injured a tourist in Times Square has been charged as an adult with attempted murder.

U.S. Marshals took 15-year-old Jesus Alejandro Rivas-Figueroa into custody in Yonkers on Friday after a manhunt since the shooting Thursday night.

Police said Rivas-Figueroa was captured on security video opening fire inside a sporting goods store in Times Square after a security guard stopped him with stolen merchandise.

Rivas-Figueroa also shot at officers, police said, but did not hit them.

"He shot the NYPD officers who pursued him through the streets of Midtown without a single thought of who he might hit or who he might kill," said NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban.

According to police, Rivas-Figueroa arrived in New York City from Venezuela less than six months ago. He was living at a migrant shelter on the Upper West Side.

In addition to attempted murder, Rivas-Figueroa was charged with assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

A police source told CBS New York that Rivas-Figueroa is also suspected in a January armed robbery in the Bronx and a shooting in Midtown that no one was injured in.