15-year-old Times Square shooting suspect charged with attempted murder as adult

By Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The teenager arrested for a shooting that injured a tourist in Times Square has been charged as an adult with attempted murder. 

U.S. Marshals took 15-year-old Jesus Alejandro Rivas-Figueroa into custody in Yonkers on Friday after a manhunt since the shooting Thursday night. 

Police said Rivas-Figueroa was captured on security video opening fire inside a sporting goods store in Times Square after a security guard stopped him with stolen merchandise. 

Rivas-Figueroa also shot at officers, police said, but did not hit them. 

"He shot the NYPD officers who pursued him through the streets of Midtown without a single thought of who he might hit or who he might kill," said NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban. 

According to police, Rivas-Figueroa arrived in New York City from Venezuela less than six months ago. He was living at a migrant shelter on the Upper West Side. 

In addition to attempted murder, Rivas-Figueroa was charged with assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. 

A police source told CBS New York that Rivas-Figueroa is also suspected in a January armed robbery in the Bronx and a shooting in Midtown that no one was injured in. 

First published on February 10, 2024 / 8:58 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

