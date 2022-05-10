Manhunt for Pedro Cintron, who police say shot and killed girlfriend Migdalia Ortega and wounded another woman

NEW YORK - We're learning more about a Queens man who police say shot two women, one of them his girlfriend who died.

The other victim was a neighbor trying to help the suspect's girlfriend.

CBS2's Elijah Westbrook heard more about what the Ridgewood community is saying about the suspect.

The street corner on Fresh Pond Road still remains a crime scene. Tape surrounds the small section of sidewalk in front of the building where police say 55-year-old Pedro Cintron shot and killed his girlfriend in the head, 51-year-old Migdalia Ortega.

🚨WANTED-HOMICIDE: 5/9/22 at approx. 8:17 AM, inside 66-17 Fresh Pond Rd @NYPD104PCT Queens. Pedro Cintron shot a 48 Y/O female & a 51 Y/O fem victim causing her demise. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip to https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/wZOihI7JFO — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 9, 2022

"He's a quiet guy. Never gave us any trouble," said Max Boshra.

Boshra owns a deli on Fresh Pond Road which sits across the street from the scene. He says Citron was a frequent customer at his store.

"He comes here to buy some sliced cheese, some sliced ham. You know? When I see him outside sometimes when he comes downstairs to bring his garbage, he'll say hi or how's your family," Boshra said.

So it came as a shock when Boshra heard about what went down. Police say Ortega was an 11-year civilian member of the NYPD's Information Technology Bureau.

The other victim is a 48-year-old woman who police say tried to help Ortega. She was shot in the stomach and shoulder, and was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Those in the community continue to be in disbelief.

"I was very shocked about it. Extremely shocked," one person said.

"I think the guy has a reason, strong reason to make him do what he did. Yeah, I don't know," Boshra said.

The NYPD says there are no prior reports of domestic violence between Citron and Ortega.

