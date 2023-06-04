Watch CBS News
Manhattan robbery spree suspects stole nearly $20,000 since April, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for four men wanted in connection to an armed robbery spree in Manhattan

NYPD released new images of the suspects accused of stealing nearly $20,000 in merchandise and cash in at least four robberies since April. 

The latest robbery was reported at a business on West Houston Street on May 23.

Investigators said the suspects robbed a 19-year-old worker at gunpoint and stole $1,400 in merchandise from the counter before taking off in a dark Honda sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

