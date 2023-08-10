Watch CBS News
Local News

Rent in Manhattan hits record high for 3rd time in 4 months, report says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Rent in Manhattan has hit a record high for the third time in four months.

A new report from the Douglas Elliman brokerage and appraisal firm Miller Samuel found the median cost of renting an apartment in Manhattan reached $4,400 in July. That's up 6% from a year ago and up 2.3% from June, when rents were at $4,300.

Brokers say part of the reason rents remain so high is because mortgage rates remain elevated, keeping some people from buying a home.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 4:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.