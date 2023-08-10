Rent in Manhattan hits record high for 3rd time in 4 months, report says

NEW YORK -- Rent in Manhattan has hit a record high for the third time in four months.

A new report from the Douglas Elliman brokerage and appraisal firm Miller Samuel found the median cost of renting an apartment in Manhattan reached $4,400 in July. That's up 6% from a year ago and up 2.3% from June, when rents were at $4,300.

Related story (5/18/23): Rent in Manhattan hits record high for second month in a row

Brokers say part of the reason rents remain so high is because mortgage rates remain elevated, keeping some people from buying a home.