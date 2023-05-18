Watch CBS News
Local News

Rent in Manhattan hits record high for second month in a row

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Manhattan rent hits record high for 2nd month in a row
Manhattan rent hits record high for 2nd month in a row 00:34

NEW YORK -- Rent in Manhattan has hit a record high for the second month in a row.

The median rent for an apartment in April was more than $4,200. That's up from March, when the previous record was more than $4,100.

According to the joint market report by real estate brokerage Douglas Elliman and appraiser Miller Samuel, rent in Manhattan is up 8% from last year.

Breaking that down by size:

  • A one-bedroom apartment now has a median rent of $4,200, up 5% from last year,
  • A two-bedroom price rose 11% to $5,500,
  • And studio apartment prices increased 13.5% to a median price of more than $3,200.
CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 6:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.