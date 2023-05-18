Rent in Manhattan hits record high for second month in a row

NEW YORK -- Rent in Manhattan has hit a record high for the second month in a row.

The median rent for an apartment in April was more than $4,200. That's up from March, when the previous record was more than $4,100.

According to the joint market report by real estate brokerage Douglas Elliman and appraiser Miller Samuel, rent in Manhattan is up 8% from last year.

Breaking that down by size:

A one-bedroom apartment now has a median rent of $4,200, up 5% from last year,

A two-bedroom price rose 11% to $5,500,

And studio apartment prices increased 13.5% to a median price of more than $3,200.