Confirmed case of measles in Manhattan, NYC DOH says

There's been a confirmed measles case in Manhattan, health officials said Tuesday.

"The NYC Health Department is responding to a measles case in Manhattan through its robust disease surveillance and reporting system, working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed," a New York City Department of Health spokesperson said. "The risk to the general public is low due to high vaccination coverage among New Yorkers and there have been no reports of secondary cases. This is a reminder of the importance of vaccination, which is the best protection against measles."

The person with measles in this most recent case was not vaccinated.

Health officials did not give specifics about where the person had visited in New York City.

It's the fifth confirmed case of measles in the city so far this year. Officials say all of the cases have been related to international travel. Last year, there were 20 measles cases citywide.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that is typically spread through sneezes and coughs. The virus can remain in the air up to two hours.

It is not widespread in New York City due to high vaccination rates. However, cases are increasing worldwide as vaccinations have decreased.

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