Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg working to present evidence against 6 suspects accused of attacking NYPD officers in Times Square

NEW YORK -- New action is expected this week from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg following the attack on NYPD officers in Times Square.

Six of the 13 suspects have been arrested, and Bragg said video evidence shows "some of the most culpable individuals have not yet been identified or arrested."

While he works with the NYPD to find and arrest those involved in the assault caught on video last Saturday, Bragg says he is also working to present charges to the grand jury on Tuesday.

All six people arrested face charges of obstructing governmental administration, and second-degree assault -- a felony.

When someone is charged with a felony, the DA has a short window to present the evidence behind that to a grand jury for the suspect to be indicted on those charges.

A representative for the DA could not say which individuals these charges would be concerning.

As CBS New York has been reporting, Bragg has been criticized for not requesting a judge hold all suspects on bail. Five of the six were released on their own recognizance.

"We do not tolerate people assaulting police officers, but in a court of law and our profound obligation is to make sure we have the right people charged with the right crimes," Bragg said Friday. "I don't think any of you ever wants us to charge the wrong person, or to charge someone for something that was not their role. So we've been spending time breaking down video, reviewing video, seeking additional video, interviewing witnesses. This is what we do. Our job is to charge the right people."

Sources told CBS New York four of the suspects boarded a bus to California, possibly to the Mexican border. Bragg said there is so far no evidence of that, but his office is investigating.

Also on Tuesday, the one suspect being held in jail will have another court appearance.