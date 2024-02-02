NYPD searching for remaining migrants accused of attacking officers in Times Square

NEW YORK -- Pressure is mounting to deport asylum seekers accused of attacking NYPD officers in Times Square as prosecutors investigate allegations some suspects have left New York state.

New information from a high-ranking police source revealed the suspects may be headed for the Mexican border as they're due in court on Feb. 20 and calls get louder for them to be deported.

Friday, the search continues for six asylum seekers who authorities said repeatedly kicked and punched an officer and lieutenant in Times Square nearly a week ago.

The police union said the injured officer suffered a shoulder injury and the lieutenant had a laceration on his face. A long road to recovery is expected.

According to the NYPD, six of the dozen migrants involved in the attack were arrested and one is in jail. The rest were released, we're told.

"Get them all and send them back. You don't touch our police officers. You don't touch anybody," Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Thursday.

Around the same time as the governor's remark, scores of police officers were in the courtroom when a judge ordered 24-year-old Yohenry Brito to be held on $15,000 cash bail for second degree assault and obstructing governmental administration.

The Manhattan District Attorney said Brito is the man wearing yellow in surveillance video of the assault and allegedly started the fight.

In court, the DA said Brito pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in September and had two open cases. The DA argued monetary bail was necessary to ensure Brito returns to court because he doesn't have strong community ties here.

"The justice system worked. But we have to ask the question, why did these four individuals be released on their own recognizance?" said PBA President Patrick Hendry.

Hendry was referring to migrants released on Wednesday, including one who had two prior shoplifting arrests.

The DA said they were released because evidence was still being gathered to specify each person's alleged role in the assault.

If convicted, the suspects arrested so far face up to seven years behind bars.