Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg sits down with CBS2, says combating gun crime "is our top priority ... in all of its forms"

NEW YORK -- Five months into his stint as Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg is grappling with rising gun violence, subway crime, and numerous other threats to public safety.

But the man in charge of prosecuting criminals on the island says his office is taking the current threats seriously, touting the recent conviction of a ghost gun user.

"What would you say about the state of crime in the city?" CBS2's Jessica Moore asked.

"We're having an uptick on certain types of crime. Gun crime is our top priority in the Manhattan DA's office, in all of its forms," Bragg said. "So we're looking at the 'Iron Pipeline' with traditional guns. We're looking at we call the 'Polymer Pipeline' for ghost guns. We are looking for those who are selling, there are some people who are stockpiling."

But when it comes to accountability, Bragg's critics say his office is way too lenient when it comes to letting criminals out on bail.

"Has your position changed on bail requirements, especially for those dangerous criminals, gun offenses, etc., given what's happening with crime in the city?" Moore asked.

"Well, look, I've been a prosecutor for 20-plus years and have been doing cases going back to years, you know, armed robbery, other cases involving violence. That's always been a top priority and we're going to be laser-focused on the drivers of violence," Bragg said.

"When we look at the data, there are other people making arguments that is not rooted in data and it's got to be rooted in the data," Bragg added, to which Moore asked, "Like what arguments?"

"Well, who the percentage of people who are out on bail, who commit a violent act," Bragg responded.

Bragg said the facts don't support the idea that most violent crimes are committed by people out on bail, but added he studies the data daily to monitor any changes.

"What would you say to people who are hesitant to come back to work in office?" Moore asked.

"Well, first thing I'd say is I'm your neighbor. I'm living here. I'm raising a family here," Bragg said. "You ask me how does it make me feel? As a New Yorker who is living here, raising a family ... I haven't met a single person who is pro-violence."

"Yes, but no one else is in your position," Moore countered.

"No, no, but that's why I frame it that way, to say that we are looking very specifically at the facts of each case. I certainly appreciate that my role is different than others. That's why I started by saying our top priority is guns, our top priority is public safety, and I also would just add this is quite personal for me. Unlike a lot of New Yorkers, I've been shot at. I've had a gun pointed at me multiple times," Bragg said.

"I think that's what New Yorkers should know -- the number of people who are getting up, coming to work every day saying my job is keep and help keep New York safe -- that's a solemn obligation I have as the head of the office, but is shared by so many committed to public safety," Bragg added.

The Manhattan DA promised more arrests and convictions focused on offenders who traffic in and use ghost guns. He said he wants New Yorkers to know he is committed to holding criminals accountable.