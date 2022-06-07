Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg praises NYPD after Tyreke Colon charged with trafficking 42 guns from North Carolina to NYC

Suspect charged with trafficking 42 guns from North Carolina to NYC

Suspect charged with trafficking 42 guns from North Carolina to NYC

Suspect charged with trafficking 42 guns from North Carolina to NYC

NEW YORK -- There has been a major crack in the city's weapons pipeline. An accused guns trafficker has been arrested.

As CBS2's Jessica Moore reported, the NYPD hatched an intricate plan to catch the suspect.

Tyreke Colon stood in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, formally charged with trafficking 42 guns from North Carolina to New York.

"This case represents results. It represents success," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg praised the police for dealing a major blow to the city's "iron pipeline."

"Tyreke Colon is charged with more than 40 criminal counts after selling firearms in bulk," Bragg said. "In total, Colon sold 36 guns worth over $40,000."

Investigators say Colon bought the guns from people in North Carolina and then drove or took a bus up to the city, where on three separate occasions he sold a total of 36 weapons to an undercover officer who was wearing a body camera.

"Each time, Colon had bags full of guns and made the sales in broad daylight in the middle of bustling Manhattan. The types of guns trafficked included 34 semi-automatic pistols and two revolvers," Bragg said.

Police arrested colon on May 19 and say he was carrying seven guns, six of which he was preparing to sell, including an AR-15 assault rifle.

Colon pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail until his next court appearance.

Colon also has an outstanding arrest in North Carolina for armed robbery.