Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg moves to vacate convictions of 8 NYPD members

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has moved to vacate nearly 200 misdemeanor convictions against eight NYPD members.

Bragg called for the cases to be dismissed following an investigation that found due process violations.

The arrests made between 2001 and 2016 were tied to the members' law enforcement duties, including official misconduct, falsifying records and perjury. 

More than half of the sentences resulted in fines or incarceration. 

First published on November 17, 2022 / 8:30 PM

