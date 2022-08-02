Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine proposes new two-way bike lane along West Side Highway

NEW YORK -- Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine is calling for a new bike lane along the West Side Highway.

Advocates say the current bike lane on the Hudson River Greenway is overcrowded and the new lane would allow for safer travel.

Levine pitched the idea Monday, saying one travel lane on the West Side Highway would turn into a two-way, protected bike lane. He also said cyclists would be allowed to use electric bicycles.

The new lane would replace the western-most traffic lane from West 57th Street in Midtown all the way down to Chambers Street in Tribeca.

"The more the better. I go to work now and I come back later in the afternoon, and it's a lot more crowded. This time of year, you have tourists on Citi Bikes, it gets clogged up a lot. Another space would be great," one cyclist told CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado early Tuesday morning.

Levine says the change would help ease congestion and, if approved, the plan would coincide when congestion pricing is expected to be implemented, as early as 2023.

He is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday along the West Side Highway, calling on transportation officials to approve the proposal.