Man, woman accused of punching 78-year-old man on 1 train

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a pair of suspects accused of attacking a 78-year-old man on a 1 train approaching 96th Street on Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, the victim asked a man playing music on a speaker to lower the volume. Investigators said the man and a woman he was with punched the victim several times.

The victim was left with cuts and bruises. He got off at 96th Street and was taken to the hospital.

Police believe the suspects got off at 34th Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.