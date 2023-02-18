Tommy Pasquale walks from New Jersey to California in 143 days
MANASQUAN, N.J. -- A New Jersey man just finished an incredible journey.
He walked from the East Coast to California in just 143 days, and he only needed 10 pairs of shoes.
Twenty-five-year-old Tommy Pasquale started in Manasquan back in the middle of September and made it to Venice Beach along the Pacific Coast on Friday.
It's all part of a mission to raise money and awareness for veterans experiencing homelessness nationwide.
"I have a lot of family and friends who are veterans and active duty, and I think it's a bit shameful that brave men and women go serve and protect this country and then come home and not have a place to hang their hat at the end of the day," Pasquale said.
He trekked 20-30 miles a day, exploring the nation, while meeting many homeless veterans as he pitched his tent along the way.
He raised $40,000 in GoFundMe donations.
