Man struck by subway train in Queens after fight on the platform

Man hit by subway after fight on platform

NEW YORK - A man was hit by a subway train in Queens after he ended up on the tracks after a fight on the platform.

Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. at the Roosevelt Avenue-74th Street station in Jackson Heights.

The victim was struck by a Jamaica-bound F train.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody.

Police are now trying to determine the motive.

There are service delays impacting the E/F/M/R lines in the area of the Jackson Hts - Roosevelt Ave station in Queens as emergency personnel respond to a person struck by a train. Expect street-level congestion in the area.

Service along the E/F/M/R was disrupted as a result of the incident.