Man struck by subway train in Queens after fight on the platform

NEW YORK - A man was hit by a subway train in Queens after he ended up on the tracks after a fight on the platform.

Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. at the Roosevelt Avenue-74th Street station in Jackson Heights. 

The victim was struck by a Jamaica-bound F train. 

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition. 

A person of interest was taken into custody. 

Police are now trying to determine the motive. 

Service along the E/F/M/R was disrupted as a result of the incident. 

First published on October 17, 2022 / 6:21 PM

