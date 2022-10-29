Watch CBS News
Man stabbed at Times Square subway station

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a stabbing in the walkway beneath the Times Square subway station. 

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. 

Police say it started when a group of men got into an argument. Two of them began fighting with each other. 

A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. 

A 22-year-old suspect was slashed in the face. He's in police custody at Bellevue. 

So far there's no word on possible charges. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 10:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

