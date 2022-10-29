Man stabbed at Times Square subway station

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a stabbing in the walkway beneath the Times Square subway station.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say it started when a group of men got into an argument. Two of them began fighting with each other.

A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

A 22-year-old suspect was slashed in the face. He's in police custody at Bellevue.

So far there's no word on possible charges.