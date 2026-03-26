Man shot outside Woodlawn, Bronx subway station, police say

A young man is hospitalized after a shooting outside a busy Bronx subway station.

Police responded to the shooting around 9:45 a.m. Thursday at Jerome and Bainbridge Avenues. Police said a 21-year-old was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition after being struck outside the Woodlawn station.

"This is a major stop in the Bronx," one commuter said. "It's concerning."

The circumstances around the shooting are unclear. Police haven't said if a suspect is in custody.

According to the MTA, the 4 train was temporarily running with delays but is now operating normally.

Bronx accounts for large portion of city's homicides, data shows

New York City is seeing historically low crime numbers, but data shows the Bronx accounts for half of the city's homicides. The borough also makes up nearly half of the city's shooting incidents.

City data shows a 21.7% increase in shooting victims in the area compared to the same time last year.

Community leaders have emphasized how more officers are needed in the Bronx.

"More police will create the perception of more safety," community activist George Havranek said. "I have seniors telling me I am afraid to go to the bank until my son comes to take me or my daughter comes to take me. I'm afraid to go grocery shopping."