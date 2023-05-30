Man pushed into Brooklyn subway tracks; Suspect in custody

Sources: Man pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

Sources: Man pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a subway push in Brooklyn.

Sources told CBS2 a 54-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks near Fourth Avenue and 25th Street in Sunset Park on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on the R line.

The MTA said the man was not struck by a train, and we're told he was not injured. An MTA employee helped him off the tracks.

The NYPD has a person in custody.