Man pushed into Brooklyn subway tracks; Suspect in custody
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a subway push in Brooklyn.
Sources told CBS2 a 54-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks near Fourth Avenue and 25th Street in Sunset Park on Tuesday morning.
The incident happened on the R line.
The MTA said the man was not struck by a train, and we're told he was not injured. An MTA employee helped him off the tracks.
The NYPD has a person in custody.
