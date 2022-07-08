Fire Island lifeguard bitten in latest shark attack off Long Island

OCEAN BEACH, N.Y. -- A Long Island lifeguard is recovering after being bitten by a shark.

It happened near Ocean Beach on Fire Island.

This follows another sighting Wednesday by Davis Park and an attack on another lifeguard last Saturday at Smith Point Beach.

Officials say they're using state of the art equipment to monitor water for sharks.

In the meantime, beachgoers in certain areas on Long Island are being told to stay out of the water as a precautionary measure.

Some Long Island beaches are being put on alert this weekend following multiple shark sightings and attacks this month. At least three reported incidents have occurred since the start of July.

Officials say the lifeguard on Fire Island was bitten on the foot and has minor injuries.

It happened just days after a lifeguard at Smith Point Beach was bitten by a shark while conducting a training exercise with fellow lifeguards.

"I hit the shark three times, I went boom boom boom. I guess in the third one, it spun back and it's tail hit me in the chest," Zachari Gallo told CBS2's Thalia Perez.

After hearing stories like that, beachgoers say they understand why the precautions are being put in place and know safety is number one.

"[I plan to] stay on the beach all day and hopefully see no sharks. We'll see," Carol Cruz said.

"I'm excited to swim, but there are a lot of people here. I feel like if we don't go too far out we'll be OK," said Gianna Niewiadomski.

The commissioner of parks for Suffolk County says officials are keeping a vigilant eye on the water from above with state-of-the-art equipment, including drones.

"We have them out there with different tools, including jet skis, kayaks, surf boards, paddle boards and binoculars on land," Commissioner Jason Smagin said.

Officials say shark sighting are increasing due to warmer waters, which have sent them north earlier than usual.