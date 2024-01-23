Man fatally struck by subway in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police said a man was hit by a subway train Tuesday and died at the scene.

The man who died was in his 50s, according to the NYPD.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Police said he was found dead on the tracks right by the Prospect Park subway station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

According to detectives, he was struck by a Q train heading southbound, but the circumstances as to how exactly the man was struck are still being investigated.

Subway service on the B and Q trains was severely disrupted. Click here to check the latest conditions.