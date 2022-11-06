Watch CBS News
NYPD: Man escapes attack in Queens after being struck by pickup truck, shot at

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police say a 25-year-old man managed to survive an incredible ordeal that started with a crash and ended with shots being fired overnight in Queens

According to investigators, the victim crashed his car into a white pickup truck after swerving to avoid a dark-colored SUV that was apparently heading straight toward him on College Point Boulevard. 

Someone inside the SUV allegedly approached the man with a gun. Police said the man got out of his car and started to run, but he was struck by the pickup truck and fired upon. 

The man got away with minor injuries. Police are still looking for the suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on November 6, 2022 / 8:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

