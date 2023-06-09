Watch CBS News
Man dies on Jersey Shore after getting caught in rip current while trying to rescue daughter

By Christine Sloan

/ CBS New York

AVON-BY-THE-SEA, N.J. -- A man died on the Jersey Shore after he jumped into the ocean to rescue his teenage daughter and got caught in a rip current. 

The Coast Guard descended upon the beach in Avon-by-the-Sea just after 8:30 a.m. Friday. 

Crews rescued the girl, believed to be 14 or 15 years old, before Coast Guard swimmers, divers and jet skiers went out to get the 39-year-old man, who died at the hospital. 

Beachgoers watched in horror. 

"It's deceptive because it looks so calm. But you don't see the undertow. Tragedy when someone goes and rescues a family member, and then they themselves don't make it out," said Bob Zielinski, of Bradley Beach. 

The girl, who officials said is from Teaneck, was in the hospital.

Lifeguards were not on duty when she went into the water. 

