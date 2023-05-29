Drowning of 15-year-old at Sandy Hook Beach raises warnings about rip currents and water safety

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. -- The tragic drowning of a 15-year-old boy at Sandy Hook Beach is putting a spotlight on water safety. The teen died, and five other people had to be helped out of the water Sunday.

CBS2 has learned lifeguards in another Jersey Shore town performed nearly a dozen rescues over the weekend.

Signs near the site of the tragedy warn beachgoers that part of Sandy Hook Beach is unprotected, with no lifeguards. Swimming is not allowed.

While some beachgoers took a dip near the shore Monday, many stayed out altogether.

"I could see it from here that the ocean is kind of a little aggressive, so we won't go it," Secaucus resident Jesus Lopez said.

The current is a concern not just in Sandy Hook, but also down in the city of Long Branch. The city's chief lifeguard, Dan George, says over the weekend lifeguards performed 11 rescues.

"It was on a lot of news and phones that there was rip current and stuff, and people still try to press it," George said.

New Jersey Assemblyman Sean Kean has been fighting for a bill to require water safety education to grades K through 12.

"If you start getting instruction when you're in kindergarten, by the time you're in high school, you're going to really have some knowledge or training," said Kean.

But so far, Kean hasn't been able to get a hearing for the bill. He says he's hearing pushback from people who don't want to see another expense or mandate on school districts.

Kean and other safety advocates say many drownings happen in spots with no lifeguards.

"That's why we always try to encourage people to swim only where there are lifeguard present, because your chances of surviving are much stronger," said Denise Blair, with the U.S. Lifesaving Association of Monmouth County.

A nationwide shortage of lifeguards is only adding to the challenges.

As for the tragedy at Sandy Hook, CBS2 reached out to ask the conditions of the victims who survived. One refused medical treatment and four were treated at local hospitals.