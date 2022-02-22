Man describes frightening encounter after nearly getting sliced by man wielding hatchet on 4 train platform in Brooklyn

New subway safety plan goes into effect amid rash of violent incidents

NEW YORK — A new subway safety plan focusing on the homeless is now in motion. This comes as there has been a rash of violent incidents underground.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to one of the most recent victims who was threatened with an ax in a Brooklyn subway.

Kyle Westby describes the moment a man swung at him with a hatchet.

"I spun around," he said.

It happened on the platform of the Franklin Avenue subway station in Brooklyn at 12:30 a.m. Monday.

"I saw his hand reach for his jacket. I saw a brown object in that front object right there... and noticed it was an ax, and I just turned and I ran," he said.

Westby says he ran outside and alerted police who arrested 58-year-old Robert Griffith.

Dangerous instruments are prohibited in the subways- Here officers from Transit District 32 display a hatchet used in an attempted assault last night in Brooklyn. The suspect was arrested and is being charged with attempted assault, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon. pic.twitter.com/wAdxvDhylB — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) February 21, 2022

Officers tweeted a picture of the hatchet they recovered. They also found a screwdriver, and a ninja-type dagger.

Westby is 42 and 6'1". He worries about what could have happened to someone smaller.

"I'm looking for safety for women," Westby said. "You're always on surveillance you're in the subway. Got you paranoia now."

It's just one of nine subway-related incidents citywide since Friday that include riders getting stabbed in the leg, stomach, arm, punched in the back and robbed.

"There is no time to waste," said MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber. "This weekend, there were way too many violent incidents on the transit system."

At an MTA meeting Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams' new subway safety plan was discussed. Police and social workers will now issue summonses for fare evaders and stop people from sleeping across multiple subway seats starting on the 1, 2, 3, A, E, N, R, and 7 lines, which are considered the more troubled.

"We had six teams out yesterday. We're going to be deployed 30 teams… engagement with 100 individuals in the subway system," Adams said.

The mayor has insisted enforcement will not be heavy handed. Outreach workers will join police to remove people making the subways their home.

Alex Novack used to work for the Department of Homeless Services. He approves of the plan.

"Every time I take the train, there's some kind of schizophrenic-acting person on the station. And I think they need to be removed and medicated," he said. "It's a dangerous situation for themselves and others."

Duddridge did see police inside a 1, 2, 3 Tuesday, though there's no word if they were part of the new program. She also saw people shouting on platforms, and sleeping on trains.

"The worst part is the homeless people," Westby said. "This morning I took the train over here. It was a long ride, but I see them sleeping."

Riders like Westby say he knows the safety plan is brand new, but he says he'll believe it when he sees it in action.

The latest stats show crime in the subways is up nearly 61%, as compared to this time last year.

