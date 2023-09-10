NYPD: Man choked woman on Brooklyn Q train after she refused to talk to him

NYPD: Man choked woman for refusing to talk to him on subway

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man accused of attacking a woman on the Q train in Brooklyn.

Investigators said the man punched and choked a 23-year-old woman after she refused to talk to him.

The woman suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Police said the man took off when the train reached the Kingston-Throop Avenues station.

It happened on Aug. 25.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.