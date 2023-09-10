Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD: Man choked woman on Brooklyn Q train after she refused to talk to him

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD: Man choked woman for refusing to talk to him on subway
NYPD: Man choked woman for refusing to talk to him on subway 00:26

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man accused of attacking a woman on the Q train in Brooklyn

Investigators said the man punched and choked a 23-year-old woman after she refused to talk to him.

The woman suffered minor injuries, according to police. 

Police said the man took off when the train reached the Kingston-Throop Avenues station. 

It happened on Aug. 25. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 10, 2023 / 9:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.