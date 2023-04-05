Police: Man accused of sexually abusing woman in basement of Brooklyn building

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man accused of sexual abuse in Brooklyn.

The alleged incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on March 13 inside a building near Myrtle and Nostrand avenues.

Police said a 28-year-old woman was working in the basement when the man groped her, pushed her to the ground and tried to pull off her pants.

WANTED SEXUAL ABUSE On 3/13/23 @ 8:33 AM, vicinity of Myrtle Ave & Nostrand Ave @NYPD79PCT, the unk individual approached the victim & grabbed her breast. The individual then pushed the victim down and attempted to pull down her pants. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/lhS3sUSwvg — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 5, 2023

The suspect allegedly ran off when the woman screamed.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.