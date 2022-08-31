Watch CBS News
Crime

Man, 38, stabbed to death overnight in Chelsea

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man stabbed to death in Chelsea
Man stabbed to death in Chelsea 00:21

NEW YORK - A man was stabbed to death overnight in Manhattan. 

It happened around 12:50 a.m. on Seventh Avenue between 27th and 28th streets in Chelsea. 

Police said the 38-year-old victim was stabbed three times with an unknown sharp object. 

He was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

There's no word on what led up to the stabbing. 

The suspect was last seen heading south on Seventh Ave. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 7:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.