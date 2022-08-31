Man, 38, stabbed to death overnight in Chelsea

NEW YORK - A man was stabbed to death overnight in Manhattan.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. on Seventh Avenue between 27th and 28th streets in Chelsea.

Police said the 38-year-old victim was stabbed three times with an unknown sharp object.

He was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There's no word on what led up to the stabbing.

The suspect was last seen heading south on Seventh Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.