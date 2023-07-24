2 malnourished pit bulls found on busy Brooklyn street; reward offered for information

NEW YORK -- A reward is being offered to find the person who left two dogs on the side of a busy street in Brooklyn.

A good Samaritan spotted Aiden and Angel near South Conduit Boulevard on Friday.

The pit bulls were taken to an emergency vet clinic to be treated for malnutrition and dehydration.

"Once they were here, they were triaged and placed on IV fluids. Their body temperatures were low, but thankfully, there was no organ damage yet due to the starvation. They've been here all weekend receiving great care, and they believe that they're going to be able to make a full recovery," VEG Care Clinic Director Jennifer Brooks said.

The Second Chance Rescue group is offering a $2,500 reward for help finding the person responsible. They say the NYPD has launched a criminal investigation.