Bloodhound helps track down lost boys in Camden County, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MAGNOLIA, N.J. -- Three boys who went missing in Camden County were brought back home thanks to a bloodhound.

Brothers Kai and Leo Evans and a friend got lost while they were riding their bikes through the woods in Magnolia.

Officers searched for hours with no luck. That's when they brought in Shiloh, a bloodhound with the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

The dog tracked the boys to a creek.

"They're trained on human scent, which is we give them a specific scent article and they're trained to track that specific human scent," said Alex Molnar, with the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

The boys weren't seriously hurt.

The brothers will be staying closer to home the rest of the summer; their grandmother says they are grounded.

